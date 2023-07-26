2 hours ago

Ghanaian attacker Joselpho Barnes has expressed his delight after signing for Belgian outfit Sint-Truidense. The 21-year-old forward completed the move to Sint-Truidense in June from Latvian club FC Riga.

In an interview with his new club's media team ahead of the 2023/24 football season, Barnes shared his enthusiasm about the opportunity to join Sint-Truidense, considering it a significant step in his career.

"I am grateful to be able to sign for STVV; it is a great step in my career. Coach Fink has already told me a lot about the club, and that convinced me to choose this project. I can't wait to show my qualities to the fans," Barnes said as quoted on Sint-Truidense's website.

The young forward is excited to showcase his speed and killer instinct in the box, aiming to contribute with many goals in the upcoming season for his new club.

Having signed a two-year contract with Sint-Truidense, Barnes is determined to make the most of his time in Belgium.

He is eager to improve his game and play an instrumental role in the club's pursuit of success.

With his skillset and enthusiasm, Barnes is ready to make a positive impact and establish himself as an essential player for Sint-Truidense.

As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, the Ghanaian attacker is focused on contributing to the team's progress and making his mark in the Belgian football scene.