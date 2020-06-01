2 hours ago

Foreign based Ghanaian Basketball players have voiced out their displeasure about racism in the wake of widespread demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Police custody.

Floyd, an African American, died after a police officer knelt on the back of his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, USA.

Floyd was handcuffed and laid on the ground during the incident.

Thousands in cities around the world have demonstrated to show their displeasure on treatment of black people and racism in general in the USA.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants Center Amida Brimah has been very vocal about the subject on his Twitter page posting several videos on his page.

In a related message, the 25 year old player said, “In these times the worst thing you can do is be shallow minded”. Brimah was recently signed to Indiana Pacers in the NBA before joining the team’s affiliate in the Gatorade League-a development league.

Greek based Forward Ben Bentil who plays for Panathinaikos said, “We don’t ask for much but EQUALITY & JUSTICE…But I guess that’s hard to come by. Welp until then we gonna keep on finding ways for our voices to be heard”.

Bentil played for Providence College in the US before turning pro.

Source:Ghanabasketball.com