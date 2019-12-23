19 minutes ago

Ghanaian born-Irish Chris Houghton has been named among the worst English Premier League managers in the last 10 years.

The former Norwich City manager came up as the worst of the worst in a list of ten that included former Black Star Coach Avram Grant.

Houghton, who is the son of Ghainian postman, was beaten by his predecessor Paul Lambert, having struggled to make things better for Norwich City.

That's according to statistics compiled by the BBC Sport website, which has crunched a series of key numbers from the last 10 years.

The list ranks the managers with the lowest points per game rate, with Hughton coming 10th and Lambert 9th.

Lambert and Hughton both managed City in the early years of the decade, with the Scot leading the Canaries to a 12th placed finish before leaving to join Aston Villa in 2012.

Hughton replaced Lambert and was tasked with continuing the momentum that saw City gain a double promotion from League One to the Premier League. The Irishman led City to their highest top-flight finish since the 1992/93 season when his side finished 11th in the 2012/13 season.

His brand of football was too far removed from the cut and thrust style supporters had become accustomed to under Lambert. His struggle to galvanise a squad who were constructed on a heftier budget than his predecessors side saw him replaced by City legend Neil Adams on an interim basis at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Following his dismissal from the post at Carrow Road, Hughton was appointed as Brighton and Hove Albion boss in 2014, leading them to promotion and top-flight stability before being replaced by Graham Potter last summer.

The table only includes managers who have been at the helm of a club for an entire season, with ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner rooted to the bottom.

Hughton has a points per game rate of 1.049 whilst Lambert's rate is fractionally lower, with his numbers reading 1.045.

The table also includes ex-Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy, who sits 6th in the table with 0.988 points per game rate during his time with Wolves.

Those numbers for the ex-City duo average their record at Carrow Road and, also, their time at other clubs. Lambert went onto have a brief spell in charge of Stoke City in 2018 but failed to keep them in the division. He is now managing City's arch-rivals Ipswich Town in League One.

Chris Hughton is born to a Ghanaian postman, Willie Hughton, and his Irish wife Christine.

He represented the Republic of Ireland national team and in 1979, he became the first mixed race player to represent the nation.

Houghton was most recently the manager of Brighton and Hovd Albion.

Below is the ranking

Bottom of the Premier League managers' table based on those with the fewest points per game during 2010s (minimum 38 games managed)

10th - CHRIS HUGHTON, NORWICH CITY and Brighton and Hove Albion (1.049)

9th - PAUL LAMBERT, NORWICH CITY, Aston Villa and Stoke City (1.045)

8th - Nigel Pearson, Leicester City (1.024)

7th - Alex McLeish, Birmingham City and Aston Villa (1)

6th - Mick McCarthy, Wolves (0.988)

5th - Ian Holloway, Blackpool and Crystal Palace (0.913)

4th - Steve Kean, Blackburn (0.898)

3rd - Neil Warnock, QPR, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City (0.892)

2nd - Avram Grant, Portsmouth and West Ham United (0.855)

1st - David Wagner, Huddersfield Town (0.8)