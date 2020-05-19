1 hour ago

The Technical Adviser to the management team of Ghanaian boxer Wasiru Mohammed has expressed conviction that the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global Super Bantamweight champion is riped for a world title shot.

Mr. Yoofi Boham, who is a renowned boxing administrator and pundit, in an interview with Ghanaian online portal, sportsnetgh.com described the talented boxer as a potential world-beater because he has the qualities to excel.

“The next boxing prospect that would hit the headlines in the world from Ghana, would be the undefeated rising star, Mohamed[Wasiru],” Mr. Boham said.

The international boxing expert who has an enviable record of having guided great Ghanaian fighters such as Ike Quartey and Alfred Kotey, says he is impressed with the gradual progress of the young Ghanaian.

Wasiru Mohammed is currently ranked number seven in the WBO super bantam weight division and is closer to getting a shot at the world title, which is held by Mexican Emmanuel Navarrette who took it from Isaac Dogboe.

Mr. Bohan said, the young boxer also known as “Gyatabi” had mature to a great boxer and ready to explode when given the opportunity.