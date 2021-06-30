1 hour ago

Executive Director of the Child Rights International, Bright Appiah has asked parents to build an intimate releationship with their children.

Addressing issues affecting the youth, Bright Appiah noted that one of the major hinderances to the development of children in Ghana is timidity.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he explained that a lot of parents do not converse with their children, hence limiting them when it comes to developing their capabilities.

To him, most children have lost their bearing in life because of the lack of proper parental guidance.

"In this country, we don't converse with our children . . . Ghanaians are so timid to the extent that if they know the truth, they don't want to say it. Some of them are so smart but, because we don't have that engagement with them, we limit them in terms of what they can do and then we begin to also profess what we feel that they should do and all that," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Bright Appiah held that "parents must engage our children".

He believed this is a panacea for the moral decay in youth and societal decadence.

Source: peacefmonline.com