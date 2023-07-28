57 minutes ago

Julius Ben Emunah, a member of the Club Licensing department, has disclosed that Ghana's representatives in African club competitions will face venue restrictions if they progress to the semi-finals.

Medeama SC will compete in the CAF Champions League, while Dreams FC will participate in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Currently, both clubs are permitted to use stadiums in Ghana for the early stages of the competitions. Medeama has chosen the Cape Coast stadium for their match against Nigeria's Remo Stars, while Dreams FC is yet to finalize a venue for their game against Guinea's Milo FC.

However, Mr. Emunah has stated that if either of the clubs reaches the semi-finals, they will be required to find venues outside the country.

“Medeama SC cannot play at any venue in Ghana should they make the semifinals of the CAF Champions League,” he said on Agrofie on Onua TV.

This means that Medeama SC, for instance, will not be allowed to use any stadium in Ghana should they advance to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.

The restrictions aim to ensure that the facilities meet the required standards for the later stages of the continental competitions. As of now, Medeama SC is set to host Remo Stars in the first leg of their game on the weekend of August 18 to 20.