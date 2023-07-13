1 hour ago

In a welcome development for Ghanaian football, five local clubs are set to receive significant financial rewards for their contributions to the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, during the 2022 World Cup.

The total compensation is expected to surpass $560,000, providing a much-needed boost to these clubs.

According to Joy Sports, FIFA is scheduled to announce the details of the monetary allocations for all 837 players who participated in the prestigious tournament held in Qatar.

This compensation is a testament to the clubs' role in developing and nurturing the players who represented Ghana on the global stage.

The five Ghanaian clubs set to benefit from this financial windfall are Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Steadfast FC, King Faisal, and Dreams FC.

While specific figures have not been disclosed yet, it is understood that Hearts of Oak will receive the highest amount, followed by Asante Kotoko and Steadfast FC. King Faisal and Dreams FC are expected to receive an equal share of the compensation.

Previously, it was reported that each player participating in the World Cup would be entitled to $10,000 for each official day spent in Qatar.

However, the upcoming report is expected to reveal an adjusted figure of $10,950 as the actual amount.

The compensation will initially be disbursed to the respective member associations, who will then pass it on to the beneficiary clubs.

This gesture recognizes the vital role played by these clubs in developing talent and promoting Ghanaian football on the international stage.

The financial rewards are poised to have a positive impact on the clubs' operations and further support their efforts in nurturing future stars for the national team.