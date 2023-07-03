1 hour ago

The Chairman of Oswal Investment Limited, Humphrey Williams has been honoured as the overall African winner in the construction category of the 2023 Africa’s Most Respected CEOs Award held in Mauritius.

The Board of Directors of the Business Executive Ltd, organizers of the award scheme conferred the honour on him, “following a massive endorsement by the internal research team and the Awards validation jury coupled with the remarkable track record set by your long-term service in good corporate governance”.

The Oswal Investment Limited started some 2 decades ago with its chairman Humphrey Williams renting wheelbarrows, shovels and pick axes to execute basic construction works.

Originally trained as a communications practitioner/journalist, Humphrey Williams by dint of hard work and an aptitude to learn quickly, grew his construction firm into a blue chip construction firm executing to top-notch quality, major road projects in tough terrains that many contractors would rather not try.

Among its portfolio is the Nmai Dzorn – School Junction dualization project, Otanor Junction – School Junction dualization project and the ongoing Borteyman dualization project that dovetails into the Accra – Tema Motorway. Oswal Investment Limited’s track record of excellent and timely delivery won it the contract as the first Ghanaian construction firm to construct a flyover project in Ghana.

The excellence in the delivery of Oswal Investment Limited’s projects often leaves onlookers in awe. Humphrey Williams leadership in the construction space is a story of pride to many Ghanaians as some observers often doubt the level of excellence delivered is can only be achieved with foreign assistance, a situation they often find to be otherwise.

The Company came tops in the prestigious continentwide awards scheme for its sterling performance in good governance and excellent performance. The award for many industry watchers is not surprising as Humphrey Williams is often hailed as one of Ghanaians best exports to the world in the construction field.

Humphrey Williams expressed his gratitude for the recognition and assured of multiplying its impact over the years in the days ahead.

Source: Oswal Investment Limited