3 hours ago

A Ghanaian deacon in the UK, Kenneth Yeboah has died of the novel coronavirus.

The 55-year-old worshipped at a church in Dagenham, East London.

The England bus driver and a father of three, died on his birthday on April 1.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, Mr. Yeboah is one of 12 public transport workers killed after battling the contagion for a few days.

His family said he reported to Newham Hospital on March 24, just about a week before his passing, despite suffering no underlying health issues other than high blood pressure.

Barely a week before he was taken ill, Mr Yeboah was on stage leading the congregation to sing melodious worship songs in the church to the glory of God.

He didn’t think he was critically ill and only checked in at the hospital after the family compelled him to do so.

He was placed in isolation and had to communicate with his family via phone.

Subsequently, he started facing difficulties breathing and was placed on a ventilator.

His health continued to deteriorate within a short period, eventually yielding to the virulent disease after being placed on dialyses due to kidney challenges.

His wife, Mrs Charlotte Yeboah, indicated that she told him to “just keep fighting” during the last conversation they had.

The 55-year-old widow has subsequently admonished the public to keep to social distancing, highlighting the reality of the COVID-19 impact.

“Not long before he went into hospital he had been singing in church. He had been lively and bubbly as always. It’s almost impossible to take in,” Mrs Yeboah described her soulmate.

“He was an amazing singer who was the life and soul of the church. He was a wonderful father and husband, an incredible family man. We all miss him so much. People have been calling us from around the world. He touched so many people’s lives. The response has been very moving.”

The widow lamented the inadequate health protection given to her late husband and his colleagues and felt authorities could have done better.

“I had been worried about him going to work. I even had to buy him hand sanitiser to take to work. He came back from a shift and was feeling dizzy,” she recounted. “His boss told him to take a couple of days off. He wasn’t feeling too bad, but then things started to get worse.”

Meanwhile, the pastor of the church, Michael De-Heer, has heaped praises on deceased for his commitment to helping others.

He disclosed that Mr Yeboah had been a member of the church for two decades and always availed himself to support others.

“Nobody could doubt the man. He was a kind, friendly person who would speak to everyone. People would look to him always for support.”

The UK has recorded over 88,621 infections with more than 11,329 deaths.