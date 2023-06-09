1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Alexander Djiku is reportedly on the radar of Lille as they look to bolster their squad during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Djiku's contract with Strasbourg is set to expire on June 30, 2023, and he has expressed his desire to seek a new challenge at another club.

Lille, the French Ligue 1 champions, have shown interest in acquiring the services of Djiku as a potential replacement for Portuguese central defender Jose Fonte, who is expected to leave the team.

The 28-year-old defender joined Strasbourg in the summer of 2019 and has since become a key figure in their defense.

He has made an impressive 127 appearances for the club, contributing with four goals and three assists along the way.

Lille's pursuit of Djiku indicates their ambition to maintain a strong squad as they prepare to defend their league title and compete in European competitions.

The club has reportedly made contact with Djiku and his agent to initiate negotiations for a potential transfer.

Djiku's versatility as a central defender, along with his experience and consistent performances in Ligue 1, make him an attractive target for Lille. His potential arrival would provide them with defensive stability and add depth to their squad.

While Djiku's future remains uncertain, the prospect of a move to Lille presents an exciting opportunity for the Ghanaian defender to continue his career at a high level and potentially compete in European competitions.

As the summer transfer window progresses, the discussions between Lille and Djiku will likely intensify, and fans will eagerly await the outcome of these negotiations.