17 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Carlos Ohene has completed a move to Bulgarian top-flight side Hebar Pazardzhik. The player joins the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with rivals CSKA.

Ohene brings a wealth of experience to Hebar Pazardzhik, having previously played for clubs in Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, and Bulgaria.

His versatility and defensive skills make him a valuable addition to the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Ghanaian defender's arrival at Hebar Pazardzhik bolsters the squad's defensive options and provides them with a player who has proven his abilities in various leagues.

Fans will be eager to see Ohene in action as he aims to make a positive impact on the team's performance in the Bulgarian top flight.