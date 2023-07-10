1 hour ago

Ghanaian international center-back Joseph Aidoo has expressed his desire to leave Celta de Vigo by submitting a transfer request ahead of the upcoming season, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The 27-year-old, known for his robust style of play, joined Celta de Vigo on a five-year contract from Belgian club KRC Genk in 2019 but is now seeking a new adventure elsewhere.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that Aidoo has formally requested a transfer, and Celta de Vigo may consider doing business with interested parties if they offer a fee of €8 million for his services in the 2023/24 season.

It is rumored that an unnamed Bundesliga club is currently pursuing the Ghanaian defender, and Aidoo would be open to a move to the German top-flight during the ongoing transfer window.

Since joining Celta de Vigo in the summer of 2019, Aidoo has made over 124 appearances in the Spanish top division.

His current contract with the club is set to expire on June 30, 2026, and according to his transfermarkt valuation, potential suitors would need to meet the €8 million price tag to secure his services for the upcoming season.

The defender, born in Tema, has represented the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, on 14 occasions at the senior level.