1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu has been hit hard by news of the demise of his four year old son in Ghana moments after sealing a transfer move to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki FC.

The 24 year old defender signed a contract with his new side last Friday only for this sad news to hit him.

According to reports, the left back was given the bad news few hours after signing his contract with his new team.

The cause of death is unknown but his club will give him a compassionate leave in order to come home for the burial and funeral rites of the young boy.

His European adventure started in 2014/2015 season5 when as an 18 year old he was farmed out on loan by lower tier side Wassaman United FC to Portuguese giants FC Porto.

After one season with the Dragons, he headed for another loan at Portimonense, who ultimately signed him on a permanent contract.

In 2017, he joined German lower-tier side 1860 Munich on loan, after which he permanently switched camp to Sporting after a fine season in Bundesliga 2.

His first task was to help Sporting negotiate the second half of the 2017-18 term, making a limited seven league outings.

After passing through Munich 1860 in Germany, Sporting Lisbon signed him in January 2018 where the Ghanaian international recorded 25 appearances in the Portuguese league.

After two loan spells at Turkish side Goztepe and Spanish La Liga outfit Real Mallorca, he has moved to Greece to continue his career.

Agbenyenu has 13 caps for Ghana since making his debut in June 2017 under erstwhile coach Kwasi Appiah.