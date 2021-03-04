58 minutes ago

Ghanaian central defender Mohammed Adams has joined topflight Finnish side RoPS till the end of the season.

The former Liberty Professionals defender has swapped places from Finland side Honka FC to fellow elite side RoPS.

He has in the past played for the Ghana U-20 national team and Honka is his first club since beginning his European adventure.

Adams played two friendly matches for Honka against FC Lahti and Helsinki IFK convincing RoPS head coach Mikko Mannila.

"I watched both of Honka's matches and liked what I saw," Mannila says.

RoPS head coach Mikko Mannila is hoping the Ghanaian can help his side avoi d relegation from the Veikkausliiga as they lie bottom of the league log.