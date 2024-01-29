11 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei made his debut for Lorient in their 3-3 draw against Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Adjei, who joined Lorient on loan from Swedish giants Hammarby IF, played as a substitute, entering the match for the last 11 minutes and making a good account of himself.

In his debut appearance, Adjei made one interception, had a 67% accuracy in passes, and won one aerial duel.

His performance was notable, contributing to Lorient's defensive efforts in the much-anticipated clash.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew dominated the headlines after scoring a late brace to secure a draw for Le Havre in the game.

Ayew's impact in the match was crucial, as he scored twice in the dying moments, earning an away point for Le Havre.

The draw saw both teams share the spoils, with Le Havre opening the scoring through Emmanuel Sabbi, and Lorient responding with goals from Imran Louz and Ayman Kari.

Despite Mohamed Bamba giving the host what seemed like a late victory in the 92nd minute, Ayew's second goal in the 94th minute secured a draw for Le Havre.