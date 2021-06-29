1 hour ago

A Ghanaian doctor in the United States of America, Dr. Kofi Derek Owusu Boahene has emerged as one of the best plastic surgeons in America for 2021.

In the discipline of Rhinoplasty and Facelift, Dr. Boahene was nominated to the list of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons of the year.

The list which was compiled by Newsweek was based on the achievements of the doctor and the challenging cases he successfully managed in recent times.

Dr. Kofi Derek Owusu Boahene came 59th place for Rhinoplasty and 150th place for Facelift. He is currently employed at Johns Hopkins University’s Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Upon the release of the list from Newsweek, the hospital he works with took to social media to congratulate him and his other colleague on their outstanding performance.

Dr. Boahene, according to a report on Johns Hopkins’ website, was a recipient of the prestigious Jack R. Anderson Prize for Scholastic Excellence (2005).

This was in recognition of attaining the highest score nationally on the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery certification exam. He is a widely respected and influential Ghanaian-born American Associate Professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck, at Johns Hopkins.