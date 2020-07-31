2 hours ago

Two Ghanaian players Abdallah Basit and Bright Gyamfi have gained promotion to the Italian Serie A with their club Benevento Calcio after they emerged champions of the Serie B.

Even before the Serie B league could end, Benevento Calcio have won the lower tier title with 83 points garnered so far after 37 matches with 15 points adrift second placed Crotone who are on 68 points.

The two Ghanaian were part of the squad but were on the periphery as they played very little for their club in the Serie B.

Abdallah Basit made seven appearances in all competitions while Bright Gyamfi featured in three games in all competitions for Benevento Calcio this season.

Benevento Calcio will wrap up the season with their final game of the season on Friday against Ascoli.

The Ghanaian duo will hope their fortunes will change when the team plays in the Serie A next season and feature prominently.