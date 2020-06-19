1 hour ago

Ghanaian Duo Latif Amadu and Samuel Sarfo have both extended their contract with Saudi side Al Kahleej till the end of the season.

Both players will have their contacts runout at the end of June amid the suspension of football activities due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But Saudi side has swiftly offered the players an extension of contracts as football is expected to return.

About 14 players out of 19 members in the first football team are expected to sign a new contract to cover up the end of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman tournament for first-class clubs.

Samuel Sarfo, formally of liberty professionals joined Al Khaleej at the beginning of the season as Latif joined them in January 2020.