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Ghanaian prospects Caleb Yirenkyi and Prince Amoako Jr have been ranked among the top 10 most valuable players in the Danish SuperLiga, according to the latest estimates by the CIES Football Observatory.

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‎Both players, who feature for FC Nordsjælland, continue to attract attention with their rapid development and growing influence in Denmark’s top flight.

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‎Yirenkyi is valued at €15.65 million, placing him among the league’s elite in terms of projected transfer worth, while Amoako follows closely with an estimated value of €13.43 million.

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‎The rankings, based on CIES’ statistical model, highlight emerging talents across the Danish SuperLiga, with the Ghanaian duo standing out as two of the most promising young players in the competition.

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‎Their inclusion reflects not only their individual performances but also the reputation of FC Nordsjælland as a club renowned for developing young talent and providing a pathway to top European leagues.

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‎For Ghanaian football, the recognition is another positive sign of the country’s growing presence in European football, with young players continuing to make their mark abroad.

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‎As interest from bigger clubs is likely to intensify, both Yirenkyi and Amoako will be keen to maintain their upward trajectory and further enhance their reputations on the international stage.