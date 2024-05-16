3 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has entrusted four Ghanaian female referees with officiating duties for the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier between Uganda and Zambia, set to take place on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Heading the team of officials is Juliet Appiah, who recently participated in the FIFA Referees Workshop organized by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) in Saudi Arabia.

Appiah will serve as the central referee for the match, ensuring fair play and adherence to the rules.

Assisting Appiah on the field will be Mary Tei and Patricia Kyeraa, who will take on the roles of assistant referees 1 and 2, respectively. Meanwhile, Salifu Chisu Barikisu will serve as the fourth official, overseeing matters from the sidelines.

Adding to the team of officials are Ntebogang Tsietsi from Botswana, who will fulfill the duties of match commissioner, and Lidya Tafesse Abebe from Ethiopia, who will assess the performance of the referees.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, promising an exciting clash between the two aspiring teams vying for a spot in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

As these talented female referees take to the field, they demonstrate the growing recognition and opportunities for women in football officiating roles across the continent.