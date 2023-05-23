2 hours ago

Two Ghanaian footballers, Christopher Narh and Moses Zutah, have been arrested in the Asian country of India on charges of gang-raping a young woman.

The incident occurred at a guest house in Picnic Garden, Kolkata, where the victim had gone in search of employment.

If found guilty by the Indian court, Narh and Zutah could face life imprisonment for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

According to the police, the victim, a divorced woman in her late twenties, approached her neighbor, Lisa Collins, seeking financial assistance. Collins, in response, promised to provide her with work.

In her statement to the police, the young woman revealed that Collins asked her to accompany them on May 16, 2023, for a job.

She was taken to a guest house in Picnic Garden, where she was forced to spend the night with two men: Christopher Narh, aged 28, and Moses Zutah, aged 24.

Throughout the night, the victim claims that she was subjected to non-consensual sexual acts by the two men against her will.

She was eventually released the following morning, according to the police statement.

The India Times Newspaper reported that the traumatized woman, who suffered physical injuries, remained in her rented home for two days before mustering the strength and courage to approach the New Town police station on Friday to file a complaint against Collins and the two footballers.

All three individuals involved in the incident, Lisa Collins, Christopher Narh, and Moses Zutah, have been charged with violating various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including gang rape, criminal conspiracy, and common intention.

The accused were presented in court on Sunday in Barasat and have been placed in police custody for further investigation into the matter.

The legal proceedings will determine their fate as they face these serious charges in connection with the alleged crime.