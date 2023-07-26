1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah has earned the prestigious title of the most expensive U-21 left winger playing outside of Europe's top five leagues, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

The 19-year-old topped the 10-player list with an impressive value of €15.4 million, outshining players from esteemed clubs like Belgium's Club Brugge and Portugal's FC Porto.

Nuamah's outstanding performances have caught the attention of numerous European clubs, and his value reflects the impact he has made at such a young age.

Playing for FC Nordsjaelland, the young winger was in sensational form during the previous season, securing recognition and accolades for his outstanding contributions to the team.

With eight goals and four assists for the Danish heavyweights, Nuamah was named the Danish Superliga Player of the Year by the league’s jury.

Additionally, he was awarded the Spring Best Player by the Superliga head coaches and the Player of the Year by the Superliga players, further showcasing his remarkable talent.

His remarkable performances have earned him a spot as one of the 100 players competing for the prestigious 2023 Golden Boy Award, solidifying his position as one of the most promising young talents in football.

Notably, Nuamah has not only made an impact at the club level but also on the international stage.

He has been a key player for the Ghana U-23 side, the Black Meteors, and recently made his senior debut for the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In the opening game of the 2023/24 Danish Super League, Nuamah displayed his scoring prowess, netting a hat-trick in FC Nordsjaelland's impressive 4-1 victory over Viborg.

With his exceptional skills and achievements, Ernest Nuamah's future in football looks incredibly promising, and it is no surprise that top clubs are vying for his signature as they recognize his immense potential.