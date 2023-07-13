51 minutes ago

Nordic United FC, a Swedish Norra League team, has successfully completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Frederick Twumasi.

The talented young attacker has been brought in to bolster the squad following productive negotiations with Ghanaian lower-tier side Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club.

The transfer has been officially confirmed by Fredrick Twumasi's agency, Club Consult Africa.

In a Twitter post, Club Consult Africa expressed their delight in announcing Twumasi's move from Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club to Nordic United FC.

They extended their congratulations to Twumasi and wished him good luck in his new venture.

Following his transfer, Twumasi is filled with excitement and determination to make a significant impact at his new club in Europe, Nordic United FC.

The young forward is eager to showcase his skills and contribute to the team's success on the pitch.

The signing of Frederick Twumasi represents a promising opportunity for both the player and Nordic United FC, as they look to strengthen their squad and achieve their goals in the competitive Norra League.