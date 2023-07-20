2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem has concluded his time with Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka and secured a transfer to Turkish second-tier club Eyüpspor during the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old completed his move to the Istanbul-based club after successfully passing his mandatory medical examination on Wednesday.

Eyüpspor announced the acquisition of Prince Obeng Ampem on their official Twitter account, welcoming him to the team as part of their 2023-24 transfer activities.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed.

With his skill and experience, Ampem is expected to play a crucial role for Eyüpspor in the forthcoming Turkish lower-tier campaign, aiming to make a significant impact for the club.

Prior to his move to Eyüpspor, the winger, who hails from Sunyani, Ghana, had a successful stint with HNK Rijeka in the Croatian elite division.

Since joining the club in 2021, he made over 97 appearances, contributing with 12 goals and 15 assists during his time in the Croatian top-flight.

Despite his impressive performances, Prince Obeng Ampem is yet to earn a senior international cap with the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

Nonetheless, with his move to Turkey, he may have an opportunity to further showcase his talent and potentially catch the attention of the national team selectors in the future.