6 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Seidu Basit has secured a loan move to Moldovan top-flight side FC Petrocub as they gear up for the upcoming 2024 season.

The former Accra Lions attacker, currently on loan from Sudanese giants Al-Hilal, is expected to play a pivotal role in Petrocub's quest for the league title.

Basit, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday, brings with him valuable experience from his time with Al-Hilal, where he featured prominently, including a game in the African Champions League qualifiers.

Petrocub officially welcomed the talented striker, expressing enthusiasm for his addition to the squad.

In joining Petrocub, Basit joins former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora, further enhancing the Ghanaian presence at the club.

With Nana Yaw Amponsah leading the team, Petrocub aims to build upon their second-place finish in the previous season, setting ambitious goals for the upcoming campaign.

The Moldovan outfit will commence their season with a fixture against Stauceni in the Cupa Moldova before embarking on their league journey with an opener against Balti in March.

As Basit integrates into the squad, Petrocub looks forward to his contributions towards their pursuit of success in the Moldovan top-flight football.