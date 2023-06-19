42 minutes ago

Swiss-born Ghanaian forward Winfred Amoah has completed a transfer to Austrian Bundesliga 2 side DSV Leoben. The 23-year-old had previously spent seven years in the SK Sturm Graz youth sectors from 2014 to 2020.

Last season, Amoah scored four goals in the Bundesliga 2 for SV Kapfenberg, appearing in 29 games and impressing with his performances, which ultimately led to his move to DSV Leoben.

DSV Leoben welcomed Amoah to the club through their official social media handle, stating, "Welcome Winfred Amoah! The offensive player is moving from SV Kapfenberg to DSV Leoben. Winni will join us with his fast dribbling on the wing. This is where the DSV rules."

Amoah's playing style combines speed, technique, and powerful shots, which he will now have the opportunity to showcase to the passionate DSV Leoben supporters.

With his father, Charles Amoah, being a former Ghanaian football star, Winfred Amoah aims to achieve great success in his football career and follow in his father's footsteps.