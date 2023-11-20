6 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim played a crucial role in helping FK Jedinstvo secure a 3-1 victory over Graficar Beograd in the Serbian second-tier league.

The former King Faisal star was instrumental, contributing three assists as his team clinched the win at home.

In the Round 17 encounter of the Serbian PRVA Liga, Zubairu's outfit faced Graficar Beograd.

The visitors took an early lead with a goal from Senegalese international Babacar Mboup in the fourth minute.

However, FK Jedinstvo staged a comeback to secure the victory in a thrilling match.

Compatriot Kwaku Karikari scored a brace for Jedinstvo in the 56th and 73rd minutes, with Zubairu Ibrahim providing the assists.

Igor Milanovic sealed the victory in the 90th minute, with Zubairu again contributing the assist.

With this impressive performance, Zubairu Ibrahim showcased his playmaking abilities, providing three assists in a single match.

The former King Faisal attacker has now accumulated six goals and three assists in 16 games across various competitions, highlighting his impact for FK Jedinstvo.