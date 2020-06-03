2 hours ago

A Ghanaian has been jailed for 57 months in the United States for an online scam that robbed some elderly couple of $624,000 of their life savings.

Nathaniel Nyamekye will spend four years and nine months in the prison in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for swindling the elderly couple who have been left destitute because of the scam.

He is last of four West African swindlers who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars by posing online as parties in real estate deals that targeted elderly and vulnerable people.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton imposed that term on Nyamekye, a Ghana native living in Chippewa, Beaver County, and the owner of an auto shop in Aliquippa.

The 57-month term was less than the 71 prosecutors asked for but more than a probation term Nyamekye’s lawyer wanted and two other coconspirators received.

Judge Walton convicted him last year after a short bench trial on two counts related to the theft of $411,000 from the sale of a home in Maryland and $212,000 from the sale of another home in Massachusetts.

Nyamekye was acting in concert with three other Africa natives in “business email compromise” schemes in which they used bogus emails to fool a settlement company and several lawyers into wiring money to accounts that they controlled.

The schemes have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more business transactions are conducted by email. Typically, in real estate frauds, the schemers hack into and monitor email exchanges, then insert themselves at the right time to request a change of wiring instructions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Czarnecki said Nyamekye’s role was to launder the stolen money. He described numerous deceits in which Nyamekye engaged, such as exploiting a homeless woman he met online by having her set up a business bank account so he could deposit a $30,000 cheque.

At one point, Mr. Czarnecki said, Nyamekye even blamed his brother in the laundering of a $49,500 check.

In all, he said Nyamekye’s actions caused the loss of $624,509.

Nyamekye’s lawyer, James Brink, had argued his client was a patsy for others and less culpable in the scheme, but Mr. Czarnecki said he was a leader who went to “great lengths” to launder money.

Judge Walton had previously sided with the government. In delivering his verdict, he called Nyamekye’s testimony “bogus.”

Nyamekye’s co-conspirators have all been punished. Ismail Shitu, a Ghana native living in Brookline, received probation and home detention, as did Adnan Ibrahim, another Ghana native who had been living in Duquesne before moving to Atlanta.

A Nigerian member of the conspiracy, Akintayo Bolorunduro, of Atlanta, is serving 63 months in prison. His role was to act as a liaison between the others and a cohort in Nigeria, Taiwo Musiliudeen Idris, who was prosecuted by Nigerian authorities.