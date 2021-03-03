1 hour ago

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has joined Ethiopian topflight side Wolaita Dicha SC on a short term contract.

He joins the Ethiopian side until the end of the the 2020/2021 League season.

The 31 year old World Youth Cup winner in 2009 was playing for Mekelle Kenema in Ethiopia but has been forced to abandon his side who are not playing in the Ethiopian League due to the Tigray Region war.

Agyei knows the Ethiopian League very well having played for Jimma Abba Jiffar in 2018 to win the league title for the first time.

He has in the past played for Free State Stars in South Africa,Sebeta Kenema FC in Ethiopia, Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Ghana Premier League outfits Medeama SC and Liberty Professionals.