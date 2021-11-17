2 hours ago

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah has rejoined his former team Linares Deportivo barely five months after the two parties parted ways.

The Ghanaian shot stopper has signed a contract with his former side until at least the end of the current campaign.

The veteran Ghanaian goalkeeper had been without a club since departing his former side Deportivo Linares after the expiration of his contract.

He joined the lower tier Spanish side in July 2019 on a two year contract before it expired in July after helping them gain promotion to the second division.

The two parties had been in contract talks about a renewal but talks broke down as they failed to reach an agreement.

Deportivo Linares are currently struggling and hope that the former Sundowns goalkeeper can help rescue their flailing season.

He was named as the best goalkeeper in the Spanish Segunda B Division at the end of last season after his impressive performance.

Razak made 27 appearances for Linares in the Spanish third-tier where he kept 16 clean sheets and conceded 21 goals.