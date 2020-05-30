2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Derrick Luckassen is likely to leave Belgian club, Anderlecht.

The defender who was acquired from PSV is too expensive for the Belgian superpower, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Anderlecht can take over Luckassen for five million euros from PSV, but cannot and will not comply.

The question is therefore what does the sporty future of the 24-year-old defender looks like.

Luckassen does not want to return to PSV under any circumstances.

"I keep all options open to myself, except going back to PSV. That is no longer an option for me," Luckassen told De Telegraaf in early April. "I tried it there twice and it didn't work out. I don't feel at home with PSV and I have seen it there."