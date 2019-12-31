2 hours ago

For the 2nd year running, former Ghana Youth Star Jonah Osabutey has donated assorted items to the SOS Children’s Village in Tema.

The former Tema Youth player who currently plays for Belgium Pro League side Royal Mouscoron on loan from Werder Bremen delegated his former coach at Tema Youth and at colts level Edward Nii Odoom and his senior brother Isaiah Osabutey to make the donation on his behalf.

Same time last year the former Black Satellites player made same donations and spent some time with the children at the Tema SOS village.

Osabutey joined Belgian top flight side Royal Excel Mouscron on loan from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

The attacker joins the Jupiler Pro League side on a year loan with the club having the option of making the move a permanent one.

Last season he played 27 games during which he scored 12 goals and delivered 2 assists. The former Tema Youth striker was Werder Bremen's U-19 top scorer in the just ended campaign.