5 hours ago

A Ghanaian lady identified as Afiba Tandoh and her Nigerian friend, Celine Ndudim have been declared missing after traveling miles to visit a friend they met on Facebook.

The incident reportedly happened on April 27, 2024 and till date, there is no trace of the pair.

Per reports gathered from Prison Reform Advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu, on his social media platforms, the friends traveled from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Aba in Abia State to meet their online friend.

The male friend, now a prime suspect, has been identified as Andrew Amaechi.

He is in police custody for allegedly being in possession of the missing girls’ belongings.

The police have admonished the public to be on the lookout for the missing friends or tender in any information that can assist in their discovery.