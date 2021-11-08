1 hour ago

There is a new king of punters in town as a twitter user has won an astonishing GHC196,093 after staking a multiple bet with just GHC1.

The gentleman who has been identified as Kobi Barnes on Twitter initially complained that the betting site had locked his winnings and did not want to pay him what was due him but moments after the announcement he came back with the good news that his money has been paid to him.

He has instantly gained cult hero and celebrity status with many persons on Twitter celebrating him whiles others are also tapping into his betting 'blessings'.

His followers on the micro-blogging app have also skyrocketed from 5,000 to over 11,000 in the last 24 hours after winning the bet on Saturday.

The youngman who says his father has passed on has promised to give his mother a dignifying life with the money won from his betting exploits as he says he will open a big shop for his mum.

Most Ghanaians are into the murky waters of sports betting with many of them resorting to it as means of survival due to the massive unemployment.