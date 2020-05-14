53 minutes ago

The senior manager of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in South Africa Lux September has given a word of advise to Ghana football and Africa as a whole.

He says the local media should promote the Ghana Premier League more instead of projecting foreign leagues.

Lux says it is only Africans who can build their own leagues and not the foreigner.

According to him the PSL is the most talked about league in South Africa hence the huge patronage and sponsorship it enjoys from across the world.

The PSL is undoubtedly the most attractive league on the African continent with superb organization and sponsorship and is seen by many as the torchbearer of African leagues and standard which must be emulated all over the continent.

He says the primary focus of the South African media is the local game and not any other rival league.

“I think people must do what is good for their country. The Ghanaians must decide what’s good for Ghana Football”, he told Takoradi base Skyy Power FM.

“We are in a sad state whereby Africans are watching English premier league and they’re killing their own league”.

“South Africa is very different; the most popular league in South Africa is the local league, not Manchester United, Chelsea or whatever, and that’s what we need in Africa, Africans must wake up…we have to be proud of what we have”, he concluded.