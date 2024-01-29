11 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso faced a challenging match as his team, Leixoes SC, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Santa Clara in the Portuguese second-tier league.

The 32-year-old player was cautioned during the first half of the game and subsequently received a straight red card in the 33rd minute, reducing Leixoes SC to 10 players.

Santa Clara took the lead in the 27th minute through Vinicius Lopes, securing an advantage as they headed into halftime.

In the second half, the home team extended their lead, with Safira converting a penalty in the 69th minute to seal a 2-0 victory.

Alhassan Wakaso, who joined Leixoes in January 2023, has been an active part of the team, making eleven appearances in the Portuguese second-tier league.

Despite the defeat, Wakaso's contributions on the field remain crucial as Leixoes aims for success in future competitions.