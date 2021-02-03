1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Divine Naah has joined Maltese top flight side Mosta in the winter transfer window.

The 24 year old former Manchester City trainee signed a one year deal for Mosta afte passing his medical examination and agreeing personal terms with the club.

He joins on a free transfer after leaving Israeli side Hapoel Raanana in October 2020 and has since been without a club.

Naah signed for Manchester City in July 2014, and was immediately loaned out for 6 months to Strømsgodset.

He signed for NAC Breda on an 18-month loan on 1 February 2015.

Naah subsequently spent loan periods at FC Nordsjælland, Örebro SK and Tubize before joining the latter club permanently after his Manchester City contract ended

On 27 June 2019, Naah signed for Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Ra'anana but his contract was terminated mid way through the deal.