18 minutes ago

Divine Naah's stint at Azerbaijani club Turan Tovuz has come to an end as the 27-year-old midfielder has been released from the team, leaving him once again as a free agent.

Naah's time at Turan Tovuz was short-lived, lasting only three months after he joined on a two-month deal. The initial contract was meant to be extended if he met the club's expectations.

However, during his time with the Azerbaijani side, Naah's performances didn't meet the desired standards, leading to his release.

During his stay at Turan Tovuz, Naah featured in six games, none of which were as a starter. The midfielder's inability to make a significant impact on the field played a role in the decision to part ways.

Divine Naah had once shown immense promise and potential, especially during his time at the esteemed Right to Dream Academy, where he was considered one of the best midfield prospects.

However, he has faced challenges in fully realizing his potential during his career in Europe.

Before his brief stint at Turan Tovuz, Naah had played for several clubs, including Nordsjaelland, Tubize, and NAC Brda.

Unfortunately, he struggled to establish himself as a standout performer at any of these clubs.

As a free agent once again, Divine Naah will now be on the lookout for new opportunities to continue his football journey and reignite the form that once made him a highly touted midfield talent.

With determination and dedication, he aims to find a new club where he can showcase his abilities and make a positive impact on the pitch.