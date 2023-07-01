2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Attamah is on the verge of re-signing with Turkish club Kayserispor after his contract expired on Friday, 30th June.

A new agreement has been reached, and Attamah is expected to travel next week to finalize the deal, demonstrating his commitment to the club and his eagerness to continue contributing to their success.

Attamah, who joined Kayserispor in 2020 from Basaksehir, has been an integral part of the team, making a total of 79 appearances across various competitions.

During his time with the club, he showcased his skills and versatility, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, solidifying his importance to the squad.

However, Attamah's playing time was limited to just 9 matches throughout the previous campaign due to injuries.

With the new contract in place, he aims to put his injury woes behind him and make a significant impact for Kayserispor in the upcoming season.

Attamah's experience and skills will be valuable assets for Kayserispor as they strive to achieve their goals.

The official signing of the new contract will mark an exciting chapter for Attamah and Kayserispor, as they look forward to the upcoming season with renewed determination and optimism.