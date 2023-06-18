1 hour ago

Thomas must prove he can get the Arsenal Partey started

There is growing speculation that Thomas Partey could be on the verge of departing Arsenal this summer, with several Serie A clubs reportedly expressing keen interest in acquiring the midfielder's services.

According to European football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Ghanaian midfielder is likely to depart Arsenal with the club keen on fresh limbs.

While the 29-year-old has been a prominent figure in Arsenal's squad this season, his form has experienced a dip in the latter stages, highlighting the need for reinforcements within the team.

It is understood that Arsenal's primary target in the upcoming transfer window is West Ham's Declan Rice.

The Gunners are eager to secure the services of the English midfielder, and West Ham may be open to selling him to a Champions League club if an offer exceeding £100 million is received.

In addition, Arsenal has maintained an interest in Brighton's Moises Caicedo, further highlighting their intentions to bolster the midfield area.

Manager Mikel Arteta has also been linked with a potential move for Manchester City's experienced midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan.

The German international's contract with City is set to expire this summer, presenting an opportunity for Arsenal to secure his services.

However, there remains a possibility that Gundogan could extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona also expressing interest in signing the talented midfielder.

As the transfer window approaches, Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal hangs in the balance.

The allure of a move to Italy and the Serie A could prove tempting for the Ghanaian midfielder, especially with multiple clubs vying for his signature while the new oil money in Saudi Arabia could come calling.

Arsenal will need to carefully evaluate their options and make strategic decisions to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

With Partey having two years left on his contract with the Gunners, having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2020 on a five-year deal, this transfer window could prove pivotal in determining his future destination.