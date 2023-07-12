17 minutes ago

In a surprising turn of events, Capasta, the Ghanaian musician renowned for his feature on Gasmilla's hit song "Telemo," has been appointed as the head coach for IK Junkeren, a team in the Norwegian Second Division.

The news of his appointment was shared by respected sports journalist Saddick Adams, who also posted pictures of Capasta, known offstage as Imurana Abdul Karim.

Capasta's transition from the music industry to the world of sports has garnered widespread acclaim within the sports community.

His appointment as head coach signifies his deep-rooted passion for football, a sport he has been actively involved in for many years.

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, Capasta disclosed that he had acquired a coaching license, showcasing his ambition to make a meaningful contribution to the sport beyond his already successful music career.

Since taking charge of IK Junkeren, Capasta has impressed with his managerial skills, leading the team to remarkable performances.

Currently, the team sits in an impressive 5th place in the highly competitive Norwegian Second Division standings.

This accomplishment speaks volumes about Capasta's dedication and aptitude for coaching, further solidifying his reputation in the footballing world.

As Capasta continues to make waves in his new role, fans and supporters eagerly anticipate the next chapter in his coaching journey, as he navigates the challenges and successes that lie ahead.