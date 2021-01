2 hours ago

Wisa Greid, the Ghanaian musician is marrying his Canadian-based girlfriend Annabella Tee in a private traditional wedding today.

Although the ceremony was supposed to be codded, we have videos and photos from the celebrity-studded wedding.

Bella looked excited as they had their first kiss as a couple,

Wisa Greid, born Eugene Nii Amon Ashie, and Annabell’s traditional marriage ceremony is being held in Accra.