2 hours ago

COVID-19 is known to be a matter of life and death, and due to how contagious the virus is to human health, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed for all borders and entry points to Ghana to be closed.

The President further ordered that any persons who enter the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from countries where COVID-19 is prevalent should be placed under compulsory quarantine.

Renowned Television Personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti was one of the thousands of people who were bused to the quarantine centers following President Akufo-Addo's directives.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti was in the studios of Peace FM on Thursday, April 9, 2020 to share her emotional story with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on the station's flagship programme.

She noted that the Ghanaian passport cannot be undermined as these trying times have proven to her how powerful the passport is.

She revealed that, returning to Ghana from the UK, she witnessed a number of people not in possession of the Ghanaian passport turned away by British Airways officials.

She told the host that she and all the passengers aboard British Airways to Ghana were given prior notice of the President's directive for compulsory quarantine but no matter a person's portfolio, position, race or color; no one was allowed to board the flight without a Ghanaian passport.

"Before I checked in at the airport, I was told that 'do you know your President says when you get there, there will be mandatory? I said yes'. Before I boarded the plane, I was told...In fact it was when we were boarding that I saw the real importance of Ghana passport. It is powerful. If you don't hold one, you won't be allowed to board. Oh no no no no way! If you don't have it, you won't board. No way! No way! Even if you're a Ghanaian and you don't have dual citizenship, you won't be permitted to board. I saw people being turned away. Nigerians, the whites, whatever; they were turned away. They were not allowed to get on the plane. That is British Airways.''

She also added that she was upset about the agitations from the people under quarantine because they all knew beforehand that the government would convey them from the airport to quarantine centers.

''That's why I was pretty upset when people were agitating. I was just wondering. That was the reason for my first video because they told us. Kwami, in the plane...They kept announcing. The Pilot announced. Flight attendant announced. Upon reaching Ghana, the Customs officials and the security personnel came inside the plane to announce it...So, they kept announcing it and we all knew that this is going to happen''.

However, though she knew there would be mandatory quarantine, it didn't come as a smooth ride as ''there were security personnel around. The Minister and National Security Minister was there including the Deputy, Hon. Henry Quartey was there. BNI Director was there. Top Military officials were there...Health Professionals were there and they were not favouring anybody. I came with some big boys. I mean high-profile personalities including Chiefs, great men of God but everybody was subjected to the same treatment. We were all nobodies''.

Describing the situation as uncomfortable but a necessary intervention by the government, Gifty Anti recounted moments that she was taken to the hotel and asked by the authorities to remain in her room and not dare step outside not to even gasp for breath; all in an attempt to contain the situation.

"You can't compare it to a prison. Kwami, at least, for prison; they have each other to talk to. This one, you have nobody to talk to. It's just you''.

She said there wasn't any opportunity for those under compulsory quarantine to be wandering about but rather every individual was confined in his or her room with no contact with one another.

She revealed that security operatives comprising the Police and Military as health professionals were present at the quarantine centers to ensure no one escaped.

She narrated an incident where she decided to stick her neck out of her room but only to meet a Military officer stationed on her door who said "Madam, please go inside''.

''This time everybody is at a distance. All I received was 'Hi, Aunty Gifty'. They bring you forms to fill but willl be at a distance from you and when you finish filling it, then the person will sanitize him/herself and come for it. I mean I don't want to say it was demeaning but it just killed your spirit. It looked like you're a contagious something.

"We're sorry you can't come out. The only time you can open your door is when the Health Professionals are in and taking your temperature or food is being delivered to you among other things'' she stated, adding that ''it was so heartbreaking and if you're not careful, you'll get angry but you must, I mean it always occurred to me that these people are equally scared. They have families...''

Gifty Anti was permitted to join her family after spending 14 days under mandatory quarantine.

Source: peacefmonline