2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Michael Sarpong has had his contract Rayon Sports terminated at his Rewandan club after being accused of insulting the President of the club.

The Ghanaian saw his contract at Rayon Sports brought to abrupt end following salary disagreements.

He is reported to have had a serious altercation with the club President after players were informed of not receiving their April salary due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The inactiveness of the club has destructed the financial wherewithal of the club and has subsequently lessened the club’s operations living them financial handicapped.

The 24-year-old had a running contract with the Kigali based side till June 30, 2020 until the termination of his contract after joining from Dreams FC in October 2018 on a free transfer.