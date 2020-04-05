49 minutes ago

A number of Ghanaian players will start playing league matches next week in the Tajikistan elite division league.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic the central Asian nation of nine million population are still going ahead with their league games.

Tajikistan is yet to record a positive case of the lethal coronavirus disease but will continue to play their league games behind closed doors next week.

Football has survived in only a few countries around the world with matches from leagues in Belarus, Nicaragua and Burundi taking place.

Ghana has the second number of foreign imports who ply their trade in the ten team league in Tajikistan second only to Uzbekistan who boast of 20 players.

The Tajikistan pre-season curtain raiser will be played behind closed doors at the Central Republican Stadium in the capital Dushanbe.

"You know that the championships are stopped in almost all countries because of the coronavirus pandemic," the Dushanbe-based Istiklol manager Vitaliy Levchenko said ahead of the Super Cup clash.

"Thank God, there is no coronavirus in Tajikistan and the new football season begins in the country."

Istiklol won a domestic treble in 2019 and became the first club to win six Tajik League titles in a row.

The country's 10-team league kicks off on Sunday with three games, which will also be played behind closed doors.