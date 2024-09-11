1 hour ago

Ghana’s Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo will officiate this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup match between Rukinzo FC of Burundi and CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

Roland Nii Dodoo Addy and Theophilus Aberenga Akugre are his assistants for the game, with Reginald Collins Amoah as the fourth official.

The match commissioner for the game is Mbarouk Suleiman Othman from Zanzibar, with Jean-Claude Labrosse from the Seychelles as Referee Assessor.

The match will be played on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at the Stade Taieb Mhiri Sfax in Tunisia.