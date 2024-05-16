1 hour ago

Abdul Latif Adaari from Ghana has been appointed as the referee for the Group B match between Burkina Faso and defending champions Nigeria in the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations.

The highly regarded FIFA referee will be supported by fellow Ghanaian Emmanuel Dolagbanu as Assistant I, Sakina Hamidou Alfa from Niger as Assistant II, and Sadou Ali Brahamou, also from Niger, as the Fourth Referee.

The match will be overseen by Latré-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogban from Togo as the Match Commissioner, with Igue Brice serving as the Referee Assessor. Boureima Boubacar from Niger will act as the General Coordinator for the game.

Additional officials include:

- Joseph Kwame Mintah - Technical Study Group - Ghana

- Sannie Ibrahim Daara - Media Officer - Ghana

- David Kofi Prince Pambo - Medical Officer - Ghana

- John Koffi Ansah - Security Officer - Ghana

- Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte d'Ivoire

- Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Digital Officer - Niger

The match is set to kick off at 15:00 local time at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Thursday, May 16, 2024.