3 hours ago

Ghana's distinguished referee, Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah, has received a prestigious appointment from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier between Nigeria and Cape Verde.

Having earned her FIFA badge last year, Rita has consistently showcased her prowess in officiating women's football matches, earning recognition as the Best Female Referee of the Year at the end-of-season awards in September.

In the upcoming qualifier, Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah will lead a capable team of officials, with compatriot Doris Essuman Darko as Assistant I, Alice Farizua Chakule as Assistant II, and Barikisu Chisu Salifu as the Fourth referee.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday, November 30, 2023, promising a thrilling encounter as the teams vie for a spot in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.