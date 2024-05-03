5 hours ago

In a significant step towards enhancing the quality of refereeing in Ghana, referees Juliet Appiah and Bless Yao Selorm have embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia for a three-day FIFA Referees Workshop organized by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF).

Both Appiah and Selorm, who officiate matches in the Ghana Women's Premier and Division One Leagues, have received invitations from the SAFF in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The workshop serves as a platform to enrich the capabilities of participants while facilitating the exchange of ideas and experiences from diverse footballing nations.

Expressing his optimism ahead of their departure, GFA President Simeon Okraku emphasized the invaluable knowledge and exposure that the Ghanaian referees stand to gain from their participation.

He urged them to absorb essential insights during the workshop and subsequently share these learnings with their fellow referees upon their return to Ghana.

The trip underscores the partnership between Ghana and Saudi Arabia and aligns with the GFA's commitment to capacity building within the refereeing fraternity.

By participating in this workshop, Appiah and Selorm not only represent Ghana but also contribute to the ongoing efforts to elevate refereeing standards both domestically and internationally.

Their presence reflects a collaborative approach to fostering excellence in football officiating, embodying the ethos of the GFA.