3 hours ago

Kudus Mohammed, the talented and highly sought-after midfielder from Ghana and Ajax, has set his sights on a move to the English Premier League after three successful seasons in the Netherlands.

The young star has caught the attention of several top English clubs, including Chelsea, Brighton, Arsenal, and Manchester United, with all of them being linked to his services.

Dutch journalist and football expert, Marcel van der Kraan, confirmed Kudus Mohammed's aspirations, stating that the player is keen on making the switch to the prestigious Premier League.

The English sides are circling, and his impressive performances have only heightened the interest in securing his signature.

Kudus Mohammed's desire to compete in the Premier League is no surprise, given its global reputation and the opportunity it presents to showcase his talents on one of the biggest stages in world football.

While Chelsea and Arsenal have already expressed their interest, a potential move to Manchester United could be significantly influenced by Ajax's head coach, Erik ten Hag.

According to Marcel van der Kraan's insight shared with Sky Sports, a call from Erik ten Hag could be the decisive factor in persuading Kudus Mohammed to join Manchester United.

The prospect of playing under the guidance of a respected and accomplished coach like ten Hag could be a crucial consideration for the young Ghanaian.

“He is very keen on a move to the Premier League, whether that is a top club in London or Manchester. As soon as Ten Hag would knock on his door, he would go,”

Having made a significant impact since his move to Ajax on 16th July 2020, Kudus Mohammed showcased his remarkable abilities in the last season, featuring in 30 matches, scoring an impressive 11 goals, and providing three assists.

Such performances have naturally attracted the attention of top clubs, paving the way for a potentially life-changing move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

As the transfer window continues, the football world will be eagerly watching to see which Premier League club ultimately secures the services of Kudus Mohammed, and fans are excited to witness his talent flourish on the grand stage of the English top flight.